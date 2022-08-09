Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: the FBI executes a search warrant related to a document investigation

The FBI carried out a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation

The former president stated that “they even broke into my safe” and acknowledged that FBI agents were present at Mar-a-Lago.

According to a person familiar with the situation, he was in Trump Tower in New York when the search warrant was carried out in Florida.

Advertisement

The FBI carried out a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there.

The former president stated that “they even broke into my safe” and acknowledged that FBI agents were present at Mar-a-Lago. According to a person familiar with the situation, he was in Trump Tower in New York when the search warrant was carried out in Florida.

In a statement released late on Monday, Trump claimed that his “beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, being invaded, and occupied by a big group of FBI agents.”

The remarkable decision by the Justice Department to conduct a search of a former president’s residence elevates the stakes for the agency and comes as Trump’s legal issues persist on numerous fronts. Trump is also anticipated to declare in the upcoming months that he will run for president again in 2024.

After the FBI carried out a search warrant at the Palm Beach, Florida mansion, on August 8, 2022, Secret Service agents stand at the entrance.

There are two known ongoing investigations by the Justice Department concerning the former President: one focuses on the attempt to rig the 2020 election and January 6, 2021, and the other is about the handling of confidential data.

Advertisement

According to a person familiar with the situation, the search got underway early on Monday and it looked like law enforcement officers were concentrating on the portion of the club that houses Trump’s offices and personal rooms.

Also Read