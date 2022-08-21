Turkey: Two buses crash separately, 32 fatalities, 51 injuries

In Turkey, there have been at least 32 fatalities and 51 people injured

A bus struck the scene of a traffic accident, killing 16 people and wounding 21 others.

An hour later a truck crashes, killing 16 more people and reportedly injuring emergency personnel.

Advertisement

In Turkey, there have been at least 32 fatalities from automobile collisions with emergency personnel in two distinct incidents.

On Saturday morning, a bus struck the scene of a traffic accident close to Gaziantep, killing 16 people and wounding 21 others.

A truck struck a gathering of pedestrians 250 kilometers (150 miles) distant in Mardin hours later, killing 16 more people and reportedly injuring emergency personnel.

No information suggesting a relationship between the incidents has been released.

According to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, 29 persons were hurt in the second crash, eight of whom required hospitalization.

He stated on Twitter that the event in the Mardin province’s Derik town “took place after the brakes on a lorry went out, which impacted a crowd.”

Advertisement

According to the Anadolu news agency, the accident involved three automobiles, which is why the emergency personnel was sent to the scene.

The first occurrence happened on Saturday close to the southern town of Nizip in the province of Gaziantep.

Rescue workers and reporters arrived at the site of a collision involving a car that had crossed the center line when a bus ploughed into them.

The governor of Gaziantep announced on Twitter that among those slain were three firefighters, two emergency personnel, and two journalists.

Photos posted by Turkey’s DHA news agency showed an ambulance’s back torn out and surrounded by metal scraps.

An investigation into the collision has been announced by Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag.

Advertisement

Also Read South Africa Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini traditional ceremony after a year In a customary ceremony in South Africa, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has crowned...