U.S. ambassador and SAPO chief meet

"Ambassador Brink met with newly appointed Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko today to discuss continuing our assistance for his team's vital work," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine posted on Facebook.

“Ambassador Brink met with newly appointed Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko today to discuss continuing our assistance for his team’s vital work,” the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine posted on Facebook. A robust, democratic, and independent Ukraine is ensured by SAPO, which is essential for combating corruption and protecting against Russian influence, according to the report.

According to reports, Oleksandr Klymenko was named the new director of Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office on July 28.

