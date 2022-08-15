Ukraine attacks a Wagner mercenary HQ base in eastern Russia

Watch: Ukrainian man breaks down beside his mother’s dead body killed by Russia

Ukrainian artillery has attacked the enigmatic Wagner headquarters in eastern Ukraine

According to reports, Ukrainian artillery has attacked the enigmatic Wagner paramilitary mercenary group’s headquarters in eastern Ukraine.

Several pro-Kremlin war correspondents and Serhiy Hayday, the governor of the Luhansk region in Ukraine, commented on the attack in Popasna.

The number of fatalities is unclear, and information is still hazy. On the messaging app Telegram, pictures said to illustrate the damage were published.

In 2014, as forces backed by the Kremlin drove Ukrainian troops out of areas they later annexed as part of Russia, the brigade was sent to Crimea and the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Additionally, Wagner units were dispatched to Mali, Libya, Syria, and the Central African Republic.

Although the Kremlin is unaware of Wagner’s existence, Western intelligence has connected the group to Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s chef” because of the long-standing support his catering company has provided to the Russian president and the armed forces.

Similar to many other Russian officials, Mr. Prigozhin is subject to Western sanctions.

Wagner is recognized as a private military corporation or PMC. However, according to Western experts, they are state-sponsored mercenaries who serve the objectives of the Kremlin. They have been charged with numerous war crimes and violations of human rights.

Ukrainian military “struck an enemy HQ whose whereabouts were established owing to a Russian journalist,” according to Governor Hayday’s Telegram post.

The Wagner PMC HQ in Popasna was destroyed by the successful strike, he stated. “The number of deaths is being clarified,” he continued.

A pro-Kremlin Russian journalist named Sergei Sreda exposed the Wagner HQ in a Telegram post on August 8, according to the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda. A sign in one of the images he uploaded during his visit to the headquarters listed its address as Mironovskaya 12, Popasna.

Later, the post was taken down, but copies are still being shared on social media.

Following months of fierce combat and significant devastation, Russian forces now completely control the Luhansk area, which includes Popasna, which is located just south of Severodonetsk.

