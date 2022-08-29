Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ukraine conflict: UN team departs for a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine conflict: UN team departs for a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

Articles
Advertisement
Ukraine conflict: UN team departs for a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

Nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
  •  An inspection team from the UN’s nuclear watchdog is headed to Ukraine’s troubled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.
  • The crew is anticipated to arrive at the plant later this week, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.
  • The largest nuclear facility in Europe and Ukraine must be kept safe and secure, he said.
Advertisement

According to the director of the organization, an inspection team from the UN’s nuclear watchdog is headed to Ukraine’s troubled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

The crew is anticipated to arrive at the plant later this week, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

The largest nuclear facility in Europe and Ukraine must be kept safe and secure, he said.

Since March, Russian forces have been occupying the nuclear power plant.

Fighting around the plant in the southeast of Ukraine has raised concerns about its security and safety throughout the world.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the region.

Advertisement

Also Read

Colombia held a huge concert to commemorate the report on armed conflict
Colombia held a huge concert to commemorate the report on armed conflict

Some 16,000 people gathered to perform a concert in memory of the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story