Ukraine conflict: UN team departs for a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

An inspection team from the UN’s nuclear watchdog is headed to Ukraine’s troubled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

The crew is anticipated to arrive at the plant later this week, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

The largest nuclear facility in Europe and Ukraine must be kept safe and secure, he said.

Since March, Russian forces have been occupying the nuclear power plant.

Fighting around the plant in the southeast of Ukraine has raised concerns about its security and safety throughout the world.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the region.

