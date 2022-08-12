Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ukraine nuclear reactor attacked again raises UN concern

Ukraine nuclear reactor attacked again raises UN concern

Articles
Advertisement
Ukraine nuclear reactor attacked again raises UN concern

Ukraine nuclear reactor attacked again raises UN concern

Advertisement
  • Ukraine and Russia blame one other for attacking Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility.
  • Each side stated Thursday’s attacks on Europe’s largest power plant’s office and fire station totaled 10.
  • Rafael Grossi, the UN’s nuclear inspector, warns it’s a “dangerous hour.”
Advertisement

Ukraine and Russia blame one other for attacking Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility. Each side stated Thursday’s attacks on Europe’s largest power plant’s office and fire station totaled 10. Rafael Grossi, the UN’s nuclear inspector, warns it’s a “dangerous hour.” UN Secretary General António Guterres warned it might be “catastrophic.”

Ukraine warns Russia may cause the world’s greatest nuclear disaster at the seized reactor in March. G7 foreign ministers urged Russia must give over the facility to Ukraine immediately. US demanded a demilitarised zone surrounding the reactor. A state department official called fighting at a nuclear facility “dangerous and irresponsible.”

Last week, Russia and Ukraine shelled the complex and its surroundings in central-eastern Ukraine. Ukraine alleges Russia has transformed the land into a military base and launched assaults from there. Moscow disagrees. Enerhoatom claimed Thursday that “Russian intruders bombarded the Zaporizhzhia plant and nearby lands.”

A nearby administrative office and radiation monitors were destroyed. Small grass fire, no casualties. Enerhoatom also attacked a nearby fire station. Because of the shelling, they couldn’t change shifts, so they worked extra. Enerhoatom claimed the incident was controlled.

Also Read

Ukraine says it repelled Russian east strikes
Ukraine says it repelled Russian east strikes

Ukrainian military says it has successfully repelled and pushed back assaults by...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story