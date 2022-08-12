Ukraine nuclear reactor attacked again raises UN concern

Ukraine and Russia blame one other for attacking Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility.

Each side stated Thursday’s attacks on Europe’s largest power plant’s office and fire station totaled 10.

Rafael Grossi, the UN’s nuclear inspector, warns it’s a “dangerous hour.”

Ukraine warns Russia may cause the world’s greatest nuclear disaster at the seized reactor in March. G7 foreign ministers urged Russia must give over the facility to Ukraine immediately. US demanded a demilitarised zone surrounding the reactor. A state department official called fighting at a nuclear facility “dangerous and irresponsible.”

Last week, Russia and Ukraine shelled the complex and its surroundings in central-eastern Ukraine. Ukraine alleges Russia has transformed the land into a military base and launched assaults from there. Moscow disagrees. Enerhoatom claimed Thursday that “Russian intruders bombarded the Zaporizhzhia plant and nearby lands.”

A nearby administrative office and radiation monitors were destroyed. Small grass fire, no casualties. Enerhoatom also attacked a nearby fire station. Because of the shelling, they couldn’t change shifts, so they worked extra. Enerhoatom claimed the incident was controlled.

