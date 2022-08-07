Ukraine will send soldiers to Sweden for training

Up to 120 instructors from the Swedish army will be sent to the United Kingdom to train the Ukrainian military.

Between 12 August and 31 December 2022, the Swedish Armed Forces will send up to 120 instructors to the UK to conduct basic military training for Ukrainian citizens, divided into several training courses,” the report said.

The UK, which has urged other member countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) and Canada to assist, is said to have taken the initiative to provide basic military training to Ukrainian citizens.

According to a statement that was published on the Swedish Ministry of Defense’s website, Ukrinform says.

A total of 10,000 Ukrainian nationals are anticipated to participate in the training course in the UK. The other operations of the Swedish Armed Forces shouldn’t be significantly impacted by the presence of up to 60 Swedish instructors in the UK at once.

“Since Russia has been waging war on Ukraine for more than five months, it is crucial that the rest of the world continue to stand with Ukraine in its struggle for independence and self-determination. Sweden’s participation in these initiatives is crucial, and the Swedish instructors will help Ukraine’s defence capabilities grow “Peter Hultqvist, Sweden’s minister of defence, said.

