There have been reports of additional shelling on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and Ukraine and Russia are once more blaming one another for the attack.

The largest power plant in Europe’s office and fire station allegedly received 10 attacks, according to each side.

Rafael Grossi, chairman of the UN Security Council’s nuclear watchdog, gave a grave hour warning during a meeting called to address the issue.

António Guterres, the secretary general of the UN, added that it might “lead to calamity.”

China and the US both demanded that UN specialists be given immediate access to the plant, although previous requests of this nature have not yet been granted.

Prior to that, the US had demanded the creation of a demilitarised zone surrounding the plant, stating that “fighting near a nuclear reactor is unsafe and irresponsible.”

Demilitarization, according to Russia’s UN delegate, is not an option since it would make the plant more susceptible to “provocations” and “terrorist assaults,” he claimed.

Last week, shelling occurred around the complex in central-eastern Ukraine, and both Russia and Ukraine have leveled accusations against one another for that incident.

According to Ukraine, Russia has converted the area into a military post and has been using it as a launch pad for operations while knowing that Ukrainian forces are unlikely to respond.

