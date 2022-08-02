UN chief warns world is one step from `nuclear annihilation’

UN chief: “humanity is one misunderstanding away from nuclear tragedy,” citing Ukraine, Asia, and the Middle East.

Antonio Guterres offered the dismal warning during a long-delayed high-level session to consider a 50-year-old deal to limit nuclear weapons and attain a nuclear-free world.

The U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.N. nuclear chief, and many other opening speakers at the conference to evaluate progress and agree on future NPT measures underscored escalating nuclear risks and a nuclear disaster.

Antony Blinken said North Korea is poised to conduct its seventh nuclear test, Iran is “reluctant or incapable” of returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, and Russia is “engaged in reckless, deadly nuclear saber-rattling” in Ukraine.

He remembered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning after the Feb. 24 invasion that intervention would have “exceptional ramifications”

Blinken said it sends “the worst imaginable message” to any country that needs nuclear weapons for defence.

The previous review meeting in 2015 concluded without a consensus document, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Russia’s threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine has raised “world fear about another catastrophic disaster,” he added.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, accused Russia of “brutally breaching the commitments” it gave Ukraine in 1994 and said Moscow’s “reckless nuclear rhetoric” since conquering its smaller neighbour “threatens the NPT’s 50-year progress.”

