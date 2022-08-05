The United States has more cases of monkeypox than any other country in the world.

This is why the Biden administration has declared a public health emergency.



Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told the public about the decision.

“This public health emergency will give us a chance to try out new ways to get vaccines and medicines to people quickly. It will help us get more information from local governments so we can keep an eye on the epidemic and fight it ”

Only the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic, and the Zika virus outbreak in 2017 have caused states to declare emergencies in the past 10 years.

As with COVID-19, Becerra’s emergency declaration could make it easier to fight monkeypox by giving financial and regulatory flexibility.

With the public health emergency designation, the CDC may be able to send more people to help deal with the epidemic and hospitals may have to share more information about their patients. It could also help get more people immunised.

Since last week, the government has sent 266,000 doses of a vaccination against Jynneos monkeypox to states and territories. From October to September, Bavarian Nordic has moved 150,000 dosages.

The federal government is also considering emergency use authorizations for the FDA to help individuals receive medications and vaccinations during the monkeypox epidemic.

An NIH staffer claimed this week that vaccination providers may boost their supply by five times by injecting smaller doses “intradermally” instead of “subcutaneously”

“We’re hopeful about intradermal,” stated FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.

