UN’s nuclear inspector issues a dire warning about a power facility in Ukraine

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southern Ukraine was shelled, causing one of the reactors to shut down and indicating the “real risk of a nuclear accident,” prompting the world’s nuclear watchdog to urge for an immediate end to hostilities in the area.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA’s director general, expressed concern over the claims of damage and urged that an IAEA team of experts be given immediate access to the plant in order to inspect, evaluate, and secure the facility.

According to a statement released on Saturday by Grossi, “I’m particularly concerned by the shelling yesterday at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which highlights the very real possibility of a nuclear disaster that might endanger human health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.”

He continued, “Military action endangering the security and safety of the Zaporizhzya nuclear power station is utterly unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs.

Russian soldiers are still in control of the factory, which Kyiv claims they are using to store heavy weapons and launch strikes. Meanwhile, Moscow has asserted that Ukrainian soldiers are aiming toward the complex.

