Edition: English
US drone attack in Afghanistan kills al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

Shock in Kabul as US kills al-Qaeda leader

  • He was killed in a drone strike carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.
  • Mr Biden said Zawahiri had “carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens”.
  • Other family members were there, but only Zawahiri was slain, they claimed.

US has killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in a counter-terrorism operation in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has confirmed.

He was killed in a drone strike carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.

Mr Biden said Zawahiri had “carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens”.

“Now justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more,” he added.

Officials said Zawahiri was on the balcony of a safe house when the drone fired two missiles at him.

