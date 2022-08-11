US officials suspect that Russians have started training on Iranian drones

Russian officials have been training in Iran over the past few weeks

The official claimed that the training-related intelligence had just lately been made public.

When asked about the drones by reporters last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded that Russia had “no remarks on the topic.

The newest indication that Russia intends to buy the devices as the crisis in Ukraine rages on, according to the US, is that Russian officials have allegedly been receiving drone training in Iran during the past few weeks.

On June 28, 2021, an Iranian Shahed-129 drone was on show at an IRGC aerospace fair in western Tehran. According to the source, Iran reportedly started exhibiting the Shahed-129 and Shahed-191 versions to Russia in June.

According to national security adviser Jake Sullivan and satellite images gathered, CNN first reported last month that a Russian delegation had visited an airstrip in central Iran at least twice since June to look at drones that could carry weapons.

US officials informed CNN that Iran started demonstrating the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones, commonly known as UAVs or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, to Russia in June at Kashan Airfield south of Tehran. Precision-guided missiles can be carried by either kind of drone. According to Sullivan’s remarks from July, the US thinks Iran intends to provide Russia hundreds of drones that it can employ in its conflict with Ukraine.

The Russian military has been utilising home-built Orlan-10 drones for electronic warfare and reconnaissance, whereas the Ukrainian military has mostly used Bayraktar UAVs developed in Turkey to strike Russian command posts, tanks, and surface-to-air missile systems.

However, the Russians have had trouble replenishing their stock, according to the US, which has caused them to look to Iran for the machinery. Additionally, US officials have maintained that the strengthening ties between Iran and Russia serve as a prime example of why the US must continue to exert influence and presence in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has appealed with the US to deliver stronger armed drones like the Gray Eagle, but the US has been hesitant to do so out of concern that Russia may see it as an excessively escalatory move.

