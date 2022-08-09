Advertisement
US physician warns of numerous unrecognized cases of polio

  • According to a health authority in New York State, there may be hundreds or perhaps thousands of unrecognized polio cases there.
  • It comes after news broke last month that the virus had paralyzed an unvaccinated man in Rockland County, New York.
  • Genetic analysis has connected his case to poliovirus particles discovered in sewage in Jerusalem and London.
According to a health authority in New York State, there may be hundreds or perhaps thousands of unrecognized polio cases there.

It comes after news broke last month that the virus had paralyzed an unvaccinated man in Rockland County, New York.

Genetic analysis has connected his case to poliovirus particles discovered in sewage in Jerusalem and London.

It has been advised that developed nations increase immunization rates.

Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, the health commissioner for Rockland County, expressed concern that polio might be spreading undetected there.

“If you see a paralyzed case, there isn’t simply one polio case. Less than 1 person will contract paralytic polio each year “recently,” she remarked.

The majority of cases only have mild symptoms, which are frequently overlooked. In order for us to notice a paralytic case, hundreds or even thousands of cases must have occurred.

After genome sequencing was done on samples from the three locations, Dr. Ruppert stated that researchers are looking at “a relationship” between the New York paralysis case and poliovirus traces discovered in wastewater in London and Jerusalem.

“This is not just a New York issue; it is a very severe one for our entire world. All of us must ensure that all of our populations receive the recommended vaccinations, she urged.

