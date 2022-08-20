Vanessa Bryant claims that the leaked pictures caught her off guard

Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County after it is claimed that emergency personnel shared photos of the incident.

After finding out that pictures of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of her husband and kid were taken and circulated, Kobe Bryant’s widow admitted in court that she experienced panic attacks.

For her emotional pain, Mrs. Bryant, 40, is requesting an undetermined amount in millions.

The families of the dead are furious over a Los Angeles Times revelation that county personnel took photos at the crash site and shared them with others.

The county agreed to pay $2.5 million (£ 2.1 million) in November of last year for the emotional suffering of two families who lost loved ones in the disaster experienced, but Mrs. Bryant refused to accept the settlement.

Chris Chester, who perished in the collision together with his wife Sarah and daughter Payton, joined her in bringing a federal case.

Mrs. Bryant, who broke down in tears on the witness stand on Friday, recalled reading the LA Times article while spending time with her other children at home.

“I quickly left the home and fled around the side so the girls wouldn’t see me. I wanted to yell out loud as I ran down the block “She said.

The discovery of the leak, according to Mrs. Bryant, left her feeling “blindsided, distraught, hurt and betrayed,” and she “[lives] in fear every day of having these photographs surface up” on social media.

She remarked, “I don’t ever want to see these pictures. I want to remember my kid and my husband exactly as they were.

The trial’s jury has heard how firefighters and sheriff’s deputies took graphic mobile phone images at the scene of the accident and showed them to others, including at a bar and a gala event.

The conduct of these workers “poured salt in an open wound and rubbed it in,” according to Mrs. Bryant’s attorney Luis Li, who made the assertion last week during opening arguments.

However, a county attorney said that site photography was crucial and that the images had not been made publicly available.

They aren’t in the media, they’re not online, and the plaintiffs themselves have never even seen them, according to J Mira Hashmall.

Mrs. Bryant was the prosecution’s last witness, and the defense will now present its case.

