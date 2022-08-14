Violent crime in Tijuana has been on the rise

A wave of arson struck the northern state of Baja California, resulting in the burning of close to 30 automobiles and the closure of several routes.

In response to an uptick in gang violence, thousands of federal troops have been sent to numerous border communities in Mexico, including Tijuana.

At least 17 people have been detained in connection with the most recent disturbance, according to local media, and authorities have speculated that numerous cartels are engaged in a power struggle.

In Tijuana, few people stepped outside, businesses were closed, and classes at universities were postponed. Numerous bus services also came to an end.

Montserrat Caballero, the mayor of Tijuana, begged drug gangs to put an end to the violence.

She said in a video, “Today we are sending a message to the organized crime groups who are conducting these crimes, that Tijuana is going to remain open and take care of its inhabitants.

Additionally, we request that they settle their debts with defaulters rather than with hard-working people’s families.

On Saturday, 350 more soldiers were flown into Tijuana, and according to Ms. Caballero, the state has sent some 3,000 soldiers and 2,000 police officers to reestablish order.

Marina Del Pilar, the governor of the state, vowed to “use all the strength of our Government to bring about peace and identify those responsible for these crimes.”

In a statement, the US consulate advised its staff to take cover in place because it was “aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and substantial police action” in a number of the region’s cities.

The region around Tijuana, which is located near the US border, is a highly profitable corridor for drug trafficking. Although it has long been under the Arellano Felix cartel’s control, it is thought to have turned into a scene of conflict between numerous other gangs.

After authorities sought to apprehend a Jalisco cartel commander earlier this week, gunmen from the cartels set fire to vehicles and establishments in the western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato.

And on Thursday, 11 people were killed in gang violence that started in a prison in the border city of Ciudad Juarez.

