War in Ukraine: Allies want increased protection at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility

The United States, Britain, France, Germany, and others have emphasized the necessity to protect nuclear plants that are at risk due to the situation in Ukraine.

The four leaders also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s incursion in a phone chat on Sunday.

There are already worries of a catastrophe as Moscow and Kyiv accuse one another of firing a nuclear reactor controlled by Russia.

Prior to Independence Day celebrations, President Volodymyr Zelensky advised Ukrainians to exercise caution.

In a weekend address, he warned that Russia “may try to do something extremely repulsive, particularly terrible.”

He continued, “We must be strong enough to resist all provocation because one of the enemy’s main goals is to humiliate us.

On Wednesday, August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day will also celebrate six months since Russia invaded the country.

The disagreement was the topic of a conference call on Sunday that included Boris Johnson of the UK, Joe Biden of the US, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Olaf Scholz of Germany.

After it was over, they advocated military caution near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, where recent fighting has sparked concerns about a catastrophe worse than the 1986 Chernobyl accident.

The agreement, which Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Friday, will allow UN inspectors to visit the plant at a later time.

The four leaders added that they had “decided to sustain assistance for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.”

On Sunday, Ukraine reported additional missile strikes, particularly in the town of Nikopol, which is close to the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

In the city of Sevastopol in the Russian-occupied Crimea, a new drone attack on Saturday targeted Russia’s Black Sea navy. A Ukrainian drone was reportedly shot down, according to the local Russian authorities.

Drone attacks have reportedly occurred often recently in Crimea, including one on a base close to Sevastopol on Thursday and another on the harbor on Friday.

Nine Russian jets were destroyed earlier this month at a Russian military station on Crimea’s western shore.

Invasion and annexation of the peninsula by Russia occurred in 2014, and Ukraine has promised to reclaim it. Kiev hasn’t confirmed or denied its involvement in the most recent strikes, though.

The daughter of ultra-nationalist scholar Alexander Dugin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was killed in a suspected vehicle bombing late on Saturday.

