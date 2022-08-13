White House condemns the “reprehensible” attack on Salman Rushdie and says that it is “appalling”

The White House called the stabbing of novelist Salman Rushdie “reprehensible” on Friday, and officials in the Biden administration are hoping for his full recovery.

Before giving a speech on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, Rushdie was stabbed numerous times.

He claims that the assailant rushed the stage and stabbed him in the neck.

A nearby hospital is performing surgery on Rushdie.

National Security Advisor for the White House Jake Sullivan issued a statement saying, “Today, the nation and the globe witnessed a heinous act against the author Salman Rushdie. “This violent act is abhorrent. The Biden-Harris Administration as a whole is hoping for a quick recovery for him.”

“We are grateful to law enforcement for its prompt and effective work, which is ongoing, and to good citizens and first responders for aiding Mr. Rushdie so quickly after the incident,” he added.

After the assault, a State Trooper stationed at the Chautauqua Institution event arrested the culprit, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, according to the New York State Police. A slight head injury also happened to the event moderator.

Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to talk, according to Andrew Wylie, the author’s agent, who spoke to The New York Times.

Wylie declared, “The news is not good.” The nerves in Salman’s arm were cut, his liver was pierced, and it is possible that he may lose one of his eyes.

Since Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini declared Rushdie’s book, “The Satanic Verses,” to be blasphemous in 1989 and demanded the author’s execution, Rushdie has lived under the danger of a fatwa. Iran also outlawed the book. A fatwa is a ruling issued by an Islamic religious authority.

