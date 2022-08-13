Why is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility in Ukraine causing the world such concern?

Early in the conflict, Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia complex in the town of Enerhodar in southeast Ukraine.

It has sparked growing worldwide worry after shelling hit the plant, whose six reactors produce more power than any similar facility in the United States.

Unknown numbers of the 11,000 employees who worked at the plant before the war are still based there.

The Ukrainian people have so far experienced the horrors of Russia’s invasion. However, escalating hostilities near Europe’s largest nuclear power station might put broad portions of the continent in danger of a radioactive disaster.

The West accuses Russia of engaging in nuclear terrorism by placing large numbers of troops and arsenals there on purpose in order to use them as a “shield” for the bombing of surrounding targets. Ukraine also claims that Russian forces are assaulting the site

Although many of Russia’s accusations from the conflict have been hard to believe, Kyiv is accused by Moscow of repeatedly targeting the facility. The Ukrainian bombardment, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “risks disastrous consequences for large territory, for all of Europe.”

As a result, authorities in the still-under-Ukrainian-control city of Zaporizhzhia have begun putting together plans to evacuate inhabitants in the event of a radiation leak.

Here is why the onlookers are so worried:

What’s happened?

With six light-water reactors, Zaporizhzhia is one of the top ten nuclear power plants in the world and was built by the former Soviet Union in the 1980s.

The Enerhodar facility was taken over by the Kremlin war machine a little more than a week after the invasion started on February 24. Enerhodar is a city located about two hours southwest of the larger Zaporizhzhia.

The huge reservoir on the Dnieper River’s south bank, which flows across southern Ukraine, is dominated by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. AFP/Ed Jones/Getty Images

Initial worries were raised when a fire broke out at the site following bombardment, leading to Russian forces seizing the plant one week after the invasion started.

According to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, which submits reports to the United Nations, that offensive was the first time in history that war had erupted in a nation with such a substantial and cutting-edge nuclear power infrastructure.

This week’s shelling damage to numerous structures, a power wire, and the offlineing of one reactor, according to Energoatom, Ukraine’s national energy provider, caused a new wave of terror.

More than 20% of Ukraine’s power comes from the facility.

Hryhoriy Plachkov, the former chairman of the Ukrainian State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, claims that Moscow is “blackmailing the entire globe with the threat of a nuclear calamity.”

Russia, which is in control of the plant, and Ukraine, which appears to be resuming its onslaught in the south of the country, have traded claims of guilt.

Unknown numbers of the 11,000 employees who worked at the plant before World War II are still based there. It was “extremely dangerous for them to work” under Russian supervision, a former employee told NBC News, amid rumors that some of them were being held captive.

While trading accusations, Anatolii Kurtev, the council’s secretary, wrote in a Telegram post on Wednesday that the Zaporizhzhia municipal council was organizing a public information campaign “to explain the rules of behavior of the population in the event of an emergency situation.”

But for now, he added, “they are only preventative measures.”

What are the risks?

Nuclear catastrophe is, of course, nothing new for Ukraine.

More than 100,000 people had to be evacuated as a result of the Chornobyl disaster in 1986, which is regarded as the deadliest of its type. Radiation was also discovered throughout Europe.

