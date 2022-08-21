Why would you purchase one million face masks from China if North Korea has Covid beat?

In July, just before declaring victory over Covid-19, North Korea acquired more than 1 million face masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China.

However, data provided by Chinese customs over the weekend showed that China sold 1.23 million facial masks to North Korea in July for a total of $44,307, a significant increase over the 17,000 masks exported the month before.

The total value of China’s shipments to North Korea increased from $19.05 million in June to $59.74 million in July.

Last Monday, Pyongyang declared triumph over the coronavirus, capping a brief battle against the 4.77 million “fever” cases that had grown in the nation of some 26 million people. Since July 29, there have been no more such incidents reported.

Data showed that the North purchased more than 11.93 million masks from China between January and July, the last month for which data is available.

According to the data, North Korea did not import any Covid-19 prevention and control products from China in May.

Top exports included cigarettes, rice that had been partially or completely processed, disodium carbonate, and smoked sheets of natural rubber.

According to Chinese customs records, North Korea purchased rice that has been partially or completely milled, soybean oil and fractions totaling $1.98 million, and granulated sugar for $1.21 million in July.

China’s Foreign Ministry announced on April 29 that it has suspended cross-border freight train services with North Korea after consultations because of Covid-19 infections in its border city of Dandong.

