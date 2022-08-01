Wife of Nigerian killed in Italy demands justice

Advertisement
Articles
  • Wife of Nigerian street vendor slain in Italy wants justice for his “terrible death”Aliku Ogorchukwu, 39, was selling handkerchiefs in Civitanova Marche when he was killed.32-year-old Italian arrested for murder and robbery.
  • A video online shows a guy striking Ogorchukwu barehanded.
  • The Nigerian government has asked Italian authorities to quickly “bring the perpetrator of the heinous act” to justice.
Wife of Nigerian street vendor slain in Italy wants justice for his “terrible death”

Aliku Ogorchukwu, 39, was selling handkerchiefs in Civitanova Marche when he was killed.

32-year-old Italian arrested for murder and robbery.

A video online shows a guy striking Ogorchukwu barehanded.

Witnesses to the daylight assault didn’t interfere.

“This is a form of wickedness I don’t know,” Ogorchukwu’s wife, Charity Oriachi,

Ms Oriachi said she had received help in coming to terms with her husband’s death but was tired of “talk”. Now, she was only interested in justice, she insisted.

Her family had lived in Italy for a long time, she said, stressing that her husband had never sought any trouble.

The killing has sparked outrage in the local community, including Nigerians, who took to the streets over the weekend and are planning another demonstration soon.

The Nigerian government has asked Italian authorities to quickly “bring the perpetrator of the heinous act” to justice.

White male Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo is being held while the inquiry proceeds.

His lawyer stated the guy apologised and there was “no racial aspect.”

An investigator stated Ogorchukwu was assaulted following “insistent” inquiries for spare change.

Elena D said Ogorchukwu touched her arm, but it didn’t upset her.

Ms. Oriachi wants to meet the culprit “face to face” to learn why he murdered her husband, the family’s lawyer said.

