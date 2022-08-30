Women’s murderer caught after 34 years with help of DNA technology

Tamika Reyes discovered her mother’s body in a Pennsylvania forest when she was just nine years old.

The killer of Kane remained at large for years, leaving Reyes and her brothers in the dark.

A Pennsylvania State Police detective stated that he had identified the murderer through DNA Technology.

Advertisement

CNN stated that a woman’s murderer was ultimately identified using DNA Technology 34 years after the crime was committed.

Tamika Reyes, now 43 years old, discovered her mother’s body in a Pennsylvania forest when she was just nine years old. Her mother’s murderer was identified after more than three decades, providing her with closure.

However, the individual has since passed away from natural causes.

The killer of Kane remained at large for years, leaving Reyes and her brothers in the dark.

After 15 months had passed since Kane’s death, a newspaper received a letter from a “concerned citizen” that the police assumed was written by the murderer based on the letter’s contents. The letter’s author could not be located.

Recently, a Pennsylvania State Police detective stated that he had identified the murderer through genetic genealogy.

Advertisement

The DNA found on the envelope from the saliva of whoever licked it matched the DNA found on Kane’s body, law enforcement stated at a news conference.

Scott Grim, the man who murdered Reyes’s mother, passed away in 2018, much to Reyes’s dismay. Reyes was relieved that she was receiving justice, but she was saddened by Grim’s passing.

Investigators are attempting to learn more about Grim. They are attempting to determine his relationship to the dead.

Kane was reportedly working as a prostitute when she was murdered. The police believe Grim may have been a customer, but they are unsure.

While the police did not distribute the letter, they claimed it contained factual information about how and where the body was disposed of.

Also Read Meghan Markle clinging to Prince Harry’s DNA’: Report Meghan Markle's desperation to cling to Prince Harry's 'DNA that's coded for...