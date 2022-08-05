Yermak and Sullivan talk about backing Ukraine

Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, spoke on the phone with Jake Sullivan

According to the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, spoke on the phone with Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security adviser, as part of their ongoing conversation.

Both parties reportedly spoke about Ukraine’s pressing problems and requirements in order to bolster its defence capabilities and resilience in the face of a full-scale invasion by Russia.

Yermak expressed gratitude to Congress, the American people, and U.S. President Joe Biden for their steadfast support of Ukraine’s independence and freedom.

