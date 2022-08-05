Yermak and Sullivan talk about backing Ukraine

Yermak and Sullivan talk about backing Ukraine

Articles
Advertisement
Yermak and Sullivan talk about backing Ukraine

Yermak

Advertisement
  • Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, spoke on the phone with Jake Sullivan
  • Both parties reportedly spoke about Ukraine’s pressing problems and requirements
  • Yermak expressed gratitude to Congress, the American people, and U.S. President Joe Biden for their steadfast support of Ukraine’s independence
Advertisement

According to the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, spoke on the phone with Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security adviser, as part of their ongoing conversation.

Both parties reportedly spoke about Ukraine’s pressing problems and requirements in order to bolster its defence capabilities and resilience in the face of a full-scale invasion by Russia.

Yermak expressed gratitude to Congress, the American people, and U.S. President Joe Biden for their steadfast support of Ukraine’s independence and freedom.

Also Read

 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story