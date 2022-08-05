Yermak and Sullivan talk about backing Ukraine

- Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, spoke on the phone with Jake Sullivan
- Both parties reportedly spoke about Ukraine’s pressing problems and requirements
- Yermak expressed gratitude to Congress, the American people, and U.S. President Joe Biden for their steadfast support of Ukraine’s independence
According to the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, spoke on the phone with Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security adviser, as part of their ongoing conversation.
Both parties reportedly spoke about Ukraine’s pressing problems and requirements in order to bolster its defence capabilities and resilience in the face of a full-scale invasion by Russia.
Yermak expressed gratitude to Congress, the American people, and U.S. President Joe Biden for their steadfast support of Ukraine’s independence and freedom.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.