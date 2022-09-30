48-hour strike by Royal Mail employees over salary.

Picket lines have been set up in front of Royal Mail sorting and delivery offices after employees went on a 48-hour strike over a deteriorating pay dispute.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) went on strike, disrupting mail services all around the nation.

The two parties held talks on Thursday, but there were no visible signs of progress, and the union plans to intensify industrial action in the coming weeks.

Amid protracted disagreements in other industries, the union said that the walkout by over 115,000 of its members is the largest strike of the year.

In a significant uptick in the conflict, an additional 19 days of strikes have been announced on various days throughout October and November.

“This is a huge announcement, but it is one that reflects the level of fury our members feel at the way Royal Mail Group has handled them,” CWU general secretary Dave Ward said.

“The Royal Mail Group CEO speaks to postal workers as if they are ignorant.

These are the same individuals that have maintained national connectivity and helped Royal Mail Group achieve record profits.

“Postal workers across the UK are currently engaged in a life-or-death struggle to keep their employment and the vital services they offer to every household and company in the country.

“We urge everyone to support your neighborhood postal worker.”

The weaker financial situation of Royal Mail and the employment security of its members are two things that the CWU’s reckless pursuit of 19 days of industrial action has negatively impacted, according to a spokeswoman for the company.

Royal Mail is suffering a £1 million daily loss. Customers have options in the market where we operate. Our clients will be forced to make such decisions sooner rather than later if there is continued strike activity.

“We continue to extend an offer to engage in negotiations through Acas. The CWU leadership must rapidly participate in the adjustments necessary to adapt to customer demands in a highly competitive market and acknowledge the reality of the predicament Royal Mail faces as a corporation.

We apologize for any difficulty that the CWU’s ongoing strike action will cause to our customers.

“We are making every effort to limit delays and maintain connectivity for citizens, businesses, and the nation.”

