A gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia

Seven students from the Izhevsk school, which has roughly 1,000 students, were victims.

At the scene, the shooter committed suicide.

He has attended the school in the past.

At least 13 people were killed and 21 others were injured when a shooter opened fire at a school in central Russia, according to Russian authorities.

Videos that have been published by Russian media seem to depict chaos inside the structure where the shooting occurred.

In some of the videos, kids can be seen huddling beneath desks and there is blood on the floor of the classroom and a gunshot hole in the window.

According to Russian officials, two security personnel and two teachers were among the six adults and seven children who died. The school buildings have been cleared of both staff and students.

According to a local MP, the attacker, Artem Kazantsev, was carrying two firearms.

The shooter is shown in a video that the investigation committee uploaded online laying lifeless on the ground while donning a balaclava and a T-shirt with a Nazi emblem. Investigators are looking into his home.

The region’s chief has declared a time of mourning that will last until September 29. The spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he is “truly mourning” the attack.

The school is near the main government structures in Izhevsk, a city with about 650,000 population.

