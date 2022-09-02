Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar was awarded three further years in prison for “election fraud”

According to Aung San Suu Kyi’s attorneys, a military-run court in Myanmar condemned her to an additional three years in prison for alleged election fraud.

The former head of state of the nation, Ms. Suu Kyi, has already received a 20-year prison term on 11 counts, though more are still pending.

All of the claims against her are false, and rights organizations have denounced the proceedings as being politically motivated.

She may spend nearly 200 years behind bars if found guilty of all charges.

Her attorneys claimed that the revised sentence included hard labor. The 76-year-old Nobel laureate has spent the majority of her time under house arrest in Nay Pyi Taw, the nation’s capital.

The military has barred her attorneys from speaking to journalists, and neither the public nor the media have had access to the closed-door proceedings.

In the general election of November 2020, which her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), overwhelmingly won, the court declared her guilty of fraud.

Last year, the army attempted to overthrow the government on the grounds that there had been widespread voter fraud, but impartial election observers stated the vote was “reflective of the will of the people.”

The legal proceedings against Ms. Suu Kyi and others have been criticized by civil rights and democratic organizations as a sham. Her trial is being called a “sham,” according to the UN. The military government in Myanmar claims that Ms. Suu Kyi’s legal proceedings are ongoing.

Widespread protests following the military’s brutal takeover of power in February prompted Myanmar’s military to repress pro-democracy demonstrators, activists, and journalists.

More than 15,000 people, including many members of Ms. Suu Kyi’s party, have been detained since the junta took over; 12,000 of them are still in prison, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma).

The former British ambassador to Myanmar and her husband were both given a year in prison on Friday for breaking immigration restrictions. Vicky Bowman and artist Htein Lin were detained last week at their house in Yangon. Vicky Bowman was the UK’s representative in Myanmar from 2002 to 2006.

