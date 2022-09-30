Australia has announced that it will stop isolation

Australia has announced that it will stop requiring Covid isolation as of the next month. Starting on October 14, the five-day isolation requirement for those who test positive for the virus will no longer apply.

Since the outbreak started, the nation, sometimes referred to as “Fortress Australia,” has imposed some of the harshest regulations worldwide.

The “emergency phase” of Australia’s reaction, according to Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, is probably done.

The decision, according to Prof. Kelly, “does not in any way signal that the pandemic is finished.” One of the few limitations that were still in place was mandatory isolation.

According to official statistics, Australia continues to report 5,500 viral cases every day. It has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Prof. Kelly predicted that although the frequency of hospital admissions and breakouts in nursing homes was currently “extremely low,” the country would experience “future peaks” of the virus.

The Australian Medical Association is against the change, claiming that individuals who advocated for it lack “scientific literacy” and are endangering lives.

In Australia, less than in many other countries, the virus has claimed the lives of about 15,000 people. The great majority have occurred this year, following the nation’s opening.

For around two years, Australia has shut its international borders and placed severe restrictions on travel within its borders.

The majority of current government payments for people who miss work because of Covid, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, would also be eliminated.

“These measures were always intended to be emergency measures,” he said.

People who work as casual employees or in high-risk industries like elderly care or health will still be able to receive financial assistance.

