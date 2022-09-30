Blast in Kabul: 19 Killed and 27 injured at educational institute

The blast, which the Taliban’s spokesman for the Kabul police reported had injured 27, is still unreported.

Students had been taking a practice exam for a university exam.

Most of the victims are women.

Advertisement

Blast in Kabul strike at a tuition center in the Afghan capital left at least 19 people dead and numerous others injured.

The Kaaj education center is located in the west of the city, in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.

According to center authorities, students had been taking a practice exam for a university exam. Most of the victims are women.

Many of the local residents belong to the Hazara ethnic group, which has previously been the subject of attacks.

Rows of covered bodies were spread out on the floor in what appeared to be scenes from a nearby hospital, according to local television and social media posts. According to other media from the private college’s location, the destroyed classrooms were filled with debris and overturned tables.

A woman who was seeking her sister at one of the hospitals told the news agency, “We didn’t find her here. She was a 19-year-old woman.

Advertisement

The majority of the victims, according to eyewitness accounts, were female. There were about 600 individuals in the room when the attack took place, a student who was hurt told the news.

Male and female students are taught at the private institution known as the Kaaj Tuition Center. Since the Taliban retook power in August of last year, the majority of girls’ schools in the nation have been closed, although some private schools are still operating.

A blast in Kabul, the Kabul police reported had injured 27, is still unreported.

But the Taliban and the violent Islamic State group (IS), both of which are Sunni Islamist organizations, have long persecuted Hazaras, the majority of whom are Shia Muslims.

The Hazaras are the third-largest ethnic group in Afghanistan.

The interior ministry spokesman for the Taliban confirmed security troops were on the scene on Friday and denounced the attack.

Advertisement

Attacking civilian targets “proves the enemy’s barbaric depravity and lack of moral standards,” according to Abdul Nafy Takor.

The US vehemently condemned the incident as well.

The charge d’affaires at the US mission in Afghanistan, Karen Decker, tweeted, “Targeting a room full of students taking examinations is disgusting; all students should be free to pursue an education in peace and without fear.”

After the combat following the Taliban takeover ended, the security situation in Afghanistan had begun to improve. However, in recent months, attacks against mosques, Taliban supporters, and other targets have increased, all of which have been claimed by IS. The Taliban have a fierce rivalry with the organization.

A number of attacks have targeted the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, some of which hit schools and hospitals.

A bomb strike on a girl’s school in Dasht-e-Barchi last year, just before the Taliban took back control, left at least 85 people dead, mostly students, and hundreds more injured.

Advertisement

Also Read