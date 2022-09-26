Building collapse in Kenya Kiambu, rescue operations are underway

In Kiambu, central Kenya, a six-story structure fell, leaving three people dead and dozens more hurt.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and rescue personnel has succeeded in removing a youngster from the rubble.

In the past, Kenyan building failures have been attributed to shoddy building practices or inadequate structural design.

Advertisement

In Kiambu, central Kenya, a six-story structure fell, leaving three people dead and dozens more hurt. Rescue operations are ongoing, and rescue personnel has succeeded in removing a youngster from the rubble.

A number of other people have also been saved, although Kiambu county governor Kimani Wamatangi noted that “unfortunately, others are suspected to have succumbed to their injuries.”

In the past, Kenyan building failures have been attributed to shoddy building practices or inadequate structural design.

Although the cause of this collapse is unknown, the structure was still being built when it fell.

According to witnesses, it landed on a nearby structure. How many victims are still buried beneath the rubble is unknown.

National broadcaster KBC reports that the kid who was saved is currently receiving medical attention in a hospital.

Advertisement

Soldiers, Red Cross volunteers, National Youth Service volunteers, and local volunteers are all present at the site in Kiambu town, which is located approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Nairobi, the country’s capital.

Also Read Former pro-surfer Chris Davidson dies after punched outside an Australian pub Chris Davidson, a former Australian surfing champion, passed away after being attacked...