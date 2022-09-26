Advertisement
Building collapse in Kenya Kiambu, rescue operations are underway

Building collapse in Kenya Kiambu, rescue operations are underway

Articles
Building collapse in Kenya Kiambu, rescue operations are underway

Building collapse in Kenya Kiambu

  • In Kiambu, central Kenya, a six-story structure fell, leaving three people dead and dozens more hurt.
  • Rescue operations are ongoing, and rescue personnel has succeeded in removing a youngster from the rubble.
  • In the past, Kenyan building failures have been attributed to shoddy building practices or inadequate structural design.
 In Kiambu, central Kenya, a six-story structure fell, leaving three people dead and dozens more hurt. Rescue operations are ongoing, and rescue personnel has succeeded in removing a youngster from the rubble.

A number of other people have also been saved, although Kiambu county governor Kimani Wamatangi noted that “unfortunately, others are suspected to have succumbed to their injuries.”

In the past, Kenyan building failures have been attributed to shoddy building practices or inadequate structural design.

Although the cause of this collapse is unknown, the structure was still being built when it fell.

According to witnesses, it landed on a nearby structure. How many victims are still buried beneath the rubble is unknown.

National broadcaster KBC reports that the kid who was saved is currently receiving medical attention in a hospital.

Soldiers, Red Cross volunteers, National Youth Service volunteers, and local volunteers are all present at the site in Kiambu town, which is located approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Nairobi, the country’s capital.

