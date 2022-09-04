Calais: Ferry operators apologize for the lengthy waits  

Travelers waiting in line at the Port of Calais experienced delays of up to six hours.

The lengthy lines at the UK border controls on Saturday have been apologized for by the ferry companies DFDS and P&O Ferries.

On social media earlier in the day, DFDS issued a warning that the wait times for Calais travelers could reach six hours.

As lines dragged on into the evening, P&O added additional vessels that were utilized for guests who missed their sailing.

As lines dragged on into the evening, P&O added additional vessels that were utilized for guests who missed their sailing.

Passenger Josh Williams told the private news channel that he was forced to wait in Calais for five hours on Saturday in order to board a ferry back to the UK.

In advance of many families in England’s new school year beginning the following week, he tweeted images of enormous queues of cars packed with people trying to return to Dover.

At 05:30 BST on Sunday, it reported that Calais wait times were approximately 90 minutes, with all ships departing on schedule.

It had previously stated that during the day, traffic was “free-flowing through check-in and border inspections” at the ports of Dunkirk, France, and Dover, the United Kingdom.

To “assist with the passengers that have been stuck at border check,” P&O Ferries added extra ships.

Due to increased traffic from the Eurotunnel days earlier on August 24, there were comparable wait times in Calais.

Eurotunnel When the train’s sirens went off, passengers of the Le Shuttle were forced to exit their cars and walk down an emergency service tunnel.

Le Shuttle’s spokesperson at the time stated: “The Shuttle was brought to a controlled stop and examined. We cautiously moved the passengers onto another shuttle via the service tunnel, which is intended for just that purpose, for their safety and comfort.

“We brought them to the passenger terminal building, where food and drinks were available.”

