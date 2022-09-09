Europe’s warm summer shatters records due to climate change

According to data from EU satellite monitoring, this summer was the warmest on record in Europe.

The previous record for temperature was broken in June, July, and August due to a string of intense heatwaves and a protracted drought.

An intense series of heatwaves across Europe combined with unusually dry conditions.

According to statistics from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, August in Europe was “significantly” the warmest on record.

According to the experts, August was the third-warmest month ever recorded globally.

Anyone who endured the extreme heat throughout the continent this summer will not be surprised that a significant temperature record has been broken.

Copernicus statistics show that both the summer as a whole and the month of August set new records this year.

The summer exceeded the previous record, which was only set last year, by 0.4C. August 2018 was shockingly 0.8C warmer than August 2017.

“A summer of extremes with records in terms of temperature, drought, and fire activity in many parts of Europe, affecting society and nature in various ways,” said Freja Vamborg, a senior scientist with the Copernicus Climate Change Service. “An intense series of heatwaves across Europe combined with unusually dry conditions.”

The data reveals that not only was August a record month for temperatures in Europe, but the entire summer as well, surpassing the previous record by just one year.

In the UK, on July 19, Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, had temperatures reach a new high of 40.3C. Compared to the previous record of 38.7C from 2019, it was a huge increase.

Many other nations also experienced these extremes, with 64 different regions of France setting records for high temperatures and Portugal reaching 47C in July.

