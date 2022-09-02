Ex-police officer receives 10-year prison sentence for Capitol riots

A former New York City police officer assaulted law enforcement officers during the riots.

A former New York City police officer who assaulted law enforcement officers during the riots on January 6 was given a 10-year prison sentence.

On several counts, including assaulting police and violent and disorderly conduct, Thomas Webster, 56, was found guilty in May.

Over 850 persons have been accused of taking part in the attack.

However, the punishment issued on Thursday was the longest ever for anyone involved in the riots.

Prior to now, a federal jury in New York rejected Webster’s defence that he had been acting in self-defence when he tackled one officer to the ground and put another in a chokehold.

.The former Marine disavowed former president Donald Trump’s allegations that the 2020 election was rigged in pre-sentencing documents, and he also provided a letter of recommendation from a buddy who cited the Republican politician’s “despicable lies” as the cause of Webster’s behaviour.

The prosecution’s case that Webster “spearheaded” an assault on police lines and was accountable for “disgracing a democracy that he once fought honourably to protect and serve” was accepted by the jury.

“Notwithstanding his background and training, Webster did not try to de-escalate the situation or leave the premises,” the justice department said in court filings. “Webster spent eight minutes elbowing his way through the densely packed crowd so that he could position himself at the front of the mob.”

As a sign of respect for Webster’s 25 years of service as a police officer and soldier, the court decided to suspend the final 36 months of his imprisonment.

The far-right Oath Keepers organization’s attorney Kellye SoRelle was taken into custody at the same time as the sentencing by US law enforcement officers.

In relation to the attacks of January 6th, Ms. SoRelle was charged with four offences, including obstructing the court system.

A number of the group’s members have admitted guilt to crimes related to the assault on the Capitol, where several Oath Keepers were seen entering the structure while wearing body armour.

Previously, the 43-year-old worked as a volunteer for Lawyers for Trump in the fight to overturn the 2020 election results.

