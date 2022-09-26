Former pro-surfer Chris Davidson dies after punched outside an Australian pub

Chris Davidson, a former Australian surfing champion, passed away after being attacked outside a bar north of Sydney.

Chris Davidson, a former Australian surfing champion, passed away after being attacked outside a bar north of Sydney.

After being struck in the face, the 45-year-old fell and injured his head on the pavement, according to the police. He was attended to at the site, but he passed away shortly after.

A 42-year-old guy has been detained and is accused of assault resulting in death.

In 2010 and 2011, Mr. Davidson, who was born and raised in Sydney, participated in a global surfing tour.

He gained notoriety at the age of 19 after being given a wildcard admission into the 1996 Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, Australia. He defeated Kelly Slater, the current world champion, twice there.

Mr. Slater was one of those who honored Mr. Davidson after his passing.

“Had a lot of fun fighting this guy. One of the naturally gifted surfers I’ve ever encountered, “The 11-time champion of the world posted a message.

Mark Windon, executive director of Surfing New South Wales, referred to Mr. Davidson as “one of the most stylish surfers” Australia has ever produced.

He told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the man “was an absolutely extraordinary talent and as flamboyant as he was in the water.”

“It’s terribly terrible that his life ended that way; [he] was a larger-than-life figure.”

The event occurred in the little coastal hamlet of South West Rocks, but police have not provided any other information.

According to local media, the 42-year-old man was denied bail on Monday and will appear in court again in November.

