France clamps down on delivery depot dark stores

France has taken steps to abolish “black stores,” which are food depots located in city centers and utilized for online orders for quick home deliveries.

President Emmanuel Macron’s administration has decided to classify the businesses as warehouses rather than shops in response to mounting local and municipal opposition; as a result, the majority of retailers in Paris and other major cities will likely be compelled to close.

Since Covid confinement made online grocery buying popular two years ago, “black stores,” which are run by a half-dozen rival businesses like Gorillas, Cajoo, Getir, Flink, and Gopuff, have multiplied in France and elsewhere.

French football star Karim Benzema is referenced in advertisements in Paris that urge consumers to order meal delivery in less than 10 minutes, or “quicker than a double by Benzema.” In a Cajoo advertisement, “Alex” is seen using his smartphone while seated in the restroom to shop.

Residents in buildings that were “dark stores” have taken the place of former food stores, however, are upset about the disruption created by delivery crews riding electric bicycles and scooters and the roar of early morning truckers.

City officials are concerned that the new danger from “quick commerce” will drain life from public areas and expedite the trend toward an “atomized” society of lone consumers after spending millions to protect the high street against out-of-town shopping centres.

Samira, who has started a petition against a “dark store” in her building in Paris’ 17th arrondissement, declared that “We Can’t Sleep Anymore.”

The drivers of the scooters hang out outdoors till one in the morning, smoking marijuana and peeing on the sidewalk, she continued.

There are roughly 80 “dark stores” in Paris, and they typically have a plain front with just the name of the business visible through a frosted window. However, there are shelves filled with frequently purchased items that are heaped into bags and given to waiting couriers.

There is no outside access, and the only way to purchase the products inside is through an online order.

However, the city's united effort this week prompted the government to clarify town planning legislation and make it simpler for towns to close down "dark stores" after the capital joined forces with neighboring cities including Lyon, Nice, and Montpellier.

However, the city’s united effort this week prompted the government to clarify town planning legislation and make it simpler for towns to close down “dark stores” after the capital joined forces with neighboring cities including Lyon, Nice, and Montpellier.

Dark stores will officially be designated as warehouses, not as shops, which means local mayors will have the authority to take action if they so choose, said Small Businesses Minister Olivia Grégoire following a meeting with city officials from across France. “Once this decree is finalized, there will be no ambiguity,” she added.

“Noise and traffic interruption are only a small part of this issue. It has to do with society “explained Lyon deputy mayor Camille Augey.

“Asking ourselves what we want is necessary. Is it necessary to promptly satisfy every demand, regardless of the effects on the outside world? At eleven o’clock at night, do we really need that box of spaghetti or that bottle of shampoo? Can’t it wait till the morning, really?”

The new government legislation will also have an impact on the distinct phenomena of “dark kitchens,” which are diner-free restaurants where food is cooked for delivery. However, it is yet unclear exactly how.

