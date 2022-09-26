Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • International
  • Giorgia Meloni: The far-right in Italy is likely to win the election
Giorgia Meloni: The far-right in Italy is likely to win the election

Giorgia Meloni: The far-right in Italy is likely to win the election

Articles
Advertisement
Giorgia Meloni: The far-right in Italy is likely to win the election

Giorgia Meloni

Advertisement
  • Giorgia Meloni, a leader of the far right, has declared victory in the Italian election and is on track to become the nation’s first female prime minister.
  • The most right-wing government in Italy since World War Two is anticipated to be formed by Ms. Meloni.
  • Speaking after the vote, Ms. Meloni assured the public that her Brothers of Italy party will “govern for everyone” and not betray their confidence.
Advertisement

Giorgia Meloni, a leader of the far right, has declared victory in the Italian election and is on track to become the nation’s first female prime minister.

The most right-wing government in Italy since World War Two is anticipated to be formed by Ms. Meloni.

Given that Italy is the third-largest economy in the EU, this will worry much of Europe.

Speaking after the vote, Ms. Meloni assured the public that her Brothers of Italy party will “govern for everyone” and not betray their confidence.

Holding up a poster that read “Thank you Italy,” she told reporters in Rome that “Italians have sent a clear message in favor of a right-wing administration led by Brothers of Italy.

According to preliminary data, she is predicted to receive 26% of the vote, beating out her main opposition from the center-left, Enrico Letta.

Advertisement

With almost 44% of the vote, Ms. Meloni’s right-wing coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right Forza Italia, will gain control of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

The stunning electoral victory of her own party covered up the fact that Forza Italia and Mr. Salvini’s party both performed poorly, with the former’s party dropping below 9% and the latter even lower. Brothers of Italy garnered less than 4% of the vote in the previous election, but this time around they profited from avoiding the national unity government that disintegrated in July.

The president, Sergio Mattarella, will have some time to decide who will be Italy’s next leader.

Although Giorgia Meloni has made a concerted effort to soften her image by highlighting her support for Ukraine and tempering anti-EU sentiments, she is the leader of a party that has its roots in a post-war organization that sprang from the fascists of dictator Benito Mussolini.

“Yes to the natural family, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology… no to Islamist violence, yes to secure borders, no to mass migration… no to big international finance… no to the bureaucrats of Brussels,” she proclaimed in a raucous speech to Spain’s far-right Vox party earlier this year.

Also Read

NASA spacecraft are positioned to collide with an asteroid
NASA spacecraft are positioned to collide with an asteroid

The impact is scheduled for Monday at 23:14 GMT (00:14 BST, Tuesday)....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles III's first list of U.K. awards includes a guitarist
King Charles III's first list of U.K. awards includes a guitarist
Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away at 95
Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away at 95
More victims recovered from Cambodia casino hotel fire
More victims recovered from Cambodia casino hotel fire
Pope Emeritus Benedict is in good health and attends Mass
Pope Emeritus Benedict is in good health and attends Mass
Andrew Tate to remain in police custody for 30 days
Andrew Tate to remain in police custody for 30 days
North Korea launches ballistic missiles to end the year
North Korea launches ballistic missiles to end the year
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story