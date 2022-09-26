Giorgia Meloni: The far-right in Italy is likely to win the election

Giorgia Meloni, a leader of the far right, has declared victory in the Italian election and is on track to become the nation’s first female prime minister.

Given that Italy is the third-largest economy in the EU, this will worry much of Europe.

Holding up a poster that read “Thank you Italy,” she told reporters in Rome that “Italians have sent a clear message in favor of a right-wing administration led by Brothers of Italy.

According to preliminary data, she is predicted to receive 26% of the vote, beating out her main opposition from the center-left, Enrico Letta.

With almost 44% of the vote, Ms. Meloni’s right-wing coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right Forza Italia, will gain control of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

The stunning electoral victory of her own party covered up the fact that Forza Italia and Mr. Salvini’s party both performed poorly, with the former’s party dropping below 9% and the latter even lower. Brothers of Italy garnered less than 4% of the vote in the previous election, but this time around they profited from avoiding the national unity government that disintegrated in July.

The president, Sergio Mattarella, will have some time to decide who will be Italy’s next leader.

Although Giorgia Meloni has made a concerted effort to soften her image by highlighting her support for Ukraine and tempering anti-EU sentiments, she is the leader of a party that has its roots in a post-war organization that sprang from the fascists of dictator Benito Mussolini.

“Yes to the natural family, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology… no to Islamist violence, yes to secure borders, no to mass migration… no to big international finance… no to the bureaucrats of Brussels,” she proclaimed in a raucous speech to Spain’s far-right Vox party earlier this year.

