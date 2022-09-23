Hilary Mantel: The Wolf Hall trilogy author has died aged 70

The best-selling author of the Wolf Hall trilogy, Dame Hilary Mantel, passed away at the age of 70, according to her publisher.

The Mirror and the Light, the third and final book in the series, was released in 2020 to a plethora of positive reviews, became a best-seller in fiction, and was named to the 2020 Booker Prize longlist.

The trilogy has been translated into 41 languages and has sold more than five million copies worldwide.

For the 2009 novel Wolf Hall, the first in the Thomas Cromwell series, and its 2012 sequel Bring Up the Bodies, she was awarded the Booker Prize twice.

“We are grieved at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel,” her publisher said in a statement.

This is a heartbreaking loss, and we can only be thankful that she left us with such a great body of work. “Our sympathies are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald.

According to HarperCollins, Dame Hilary passed away on Thursday “suddenly yet quietly” while being surrounded by loved ones.

Thomas Cromwell’s rise to prominence in the court of Henry VIII was the subject of the novel Wolf Hall.

Dame Hilary claimed in an interview with The Guardian that it took years of research to make sure the books accurately depicted historical events.

The author claimed that her goal was to immerse the reader in “that time and that place, putting you among Henry’s entourage.”

“The essence of the thing is not to judge with hindsight, not to pass judgment from the lofty perch of the 21st Century when we know what happened,” she said.

“It’s to be there with them in that hunting party at Wolf Hall, moving forward with imperfect information and perhaps wrong expectations, but in any case moving forward into a future that is not pre-determined, but where chance and hazard will play a terrific role.”

