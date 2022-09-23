Hong Kong end its quarantine process in the hotel after landing in the country

Hong Kong government, obligatory hotel quarantine would no longer be required starting on Monday for visitors to Hong Kong.

Additionally, passengers won’t need to present a negative Covid test in order to board a flight to Hong Kong.

Instead, they will keep an eye on themselves for three days to make sure they don’t get sick.

Flights to Hong Kong were in high demand as a result of the announcement, and the Cathay Pacific website set up a booking queue.

The airline said that it would be adding more than 200 flight pairs in October, to both local and far-off locations.

According to a statement, “although we will continue to add back more flights as rapidly as is practical, it will take time to progressively recover our capacity.”

Hong Kong has among the strictest regulations in the world because it adopts China’s zero-covid laws.

Its decision to diverge from what the mainland is doing has so been anticipated. Arrival restrictions have been in effect for more than two years.

Additionally, there are still regulations for travellers. For the first three days following arrival, they are prohibited from going into public spaces like restaurants or shopping centres. On days 2, 4, and 6, they must also have PCR testing.

However, the protracted border restriction has negatively impacted Hong Kong’s economy and put the Asian financial hub at a disadvantage when compared to rivals in the region like Singapore.

The city was dethroned by Singapore on Friday as Asia’s top financial market according to the Global Financial Centres Index.

Since it has been cut off from the rest of the world for 2.5 years, Hong Kong has suffered.

“While lifting the hotel quarantine is a positive move, regaining confidence takes time, particularly given the talent outflow from Hong Kong.”

According to Louis Kuijs, chief Asia Pacific economist at S&P Global Ratings, “it will take time before individuals and businesses react to the new arrangements and airlines alter their timetables.”

And a sizable portion of those who have abandoned Hong Kong in recent years will not return.

Earlier on Friday, Japan stated that its entry requirements would be loosened, allowing visitors without a visa or a travel agent starting on October 11. Additionally, the daily arrival cap will be removed.

