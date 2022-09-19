Houthis prefer fuel over prisoner welfare, says coalition spokesman

DUBAI: The intransigence by the Houthis for peace in Yemen has thwarted efforts to release all prisoners of war, said Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen spokesman Brigadier-General Turki Al-Maliki.

Al-Maliki stated that the Houthis give priority to issues of fuel shortage over the issue of humane treatment of prisoners of war, Saudi state media reported.

He added that the coalition offered the chance for Houthis to visit their prisoners, but did not find them to show any seriousness or determination to do so.

“We offered the Houthis to visit their prisoners, but we did not find any seriousness or sincere determination on their part. The Houthis give priority to the fuel file over the file of their most humane prisoners,” he said.

He said the Amman talks aim to finalize the list of prisoners and detainees to be released. The meetings discussed the exchange of lists of the names of about 2,000 detainees and prisoners, including 600 Houthi prisoners and 1,200 detainees and prisoners held by the Houthi militia for their release.

He noted that the rest of the names that have not been confirmed are referred to the committee dealing with the exchange of dead bodies and the committee for the search of the missing.

Al-Maliki said the implementation of this agreement faced obstacles represented in the Houthis’ denial about the presence of thousands of prisoners and detainees, in addition to submitting the names of those killed in confrontations among their members on the lists of prisoners held by the Yemeni National Army.

The spokesman confirmed that the coalition was making unremitting efforts against the intransigence of the Houthis to release all prisoners and reunite them with their families.

