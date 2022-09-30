Hurricane Ian is now threatening the Carolinas after creating disaster in Florida

Hurricane Ian is now threatening the Carolinas

Ian has reverted to hurricane status after being downgraded to a tropical storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center, and is now headed toward South Carolina.

In Florida, more than 2.6 million homes and businesses lack electricity, and some parts are still under water.

Hurricane Ian, according to US President Joe Biden, maybe the deadliest hurricane in Florida history.

Speaking at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters, he said the preliminary reports point to a large death toll.

According to an official from Charlotte County, ten deaths have been reported there.

To reach those who are trapped in their homes, emergency personnel must see through fallen trees.

On Wednesday, the hurricane made landfall close to Fort Myers, bringing heavy flooding and powerful winds

