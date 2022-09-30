Advertisement
Hurricane Ian is now threatening the Carolinas after creating disaster in Florida

  • Ian has reverted to hurricane status after being downgraded to a tropical storm.
  • According to the National Hurricane Center, and is now headed toward South Carolina.
  • In Florida, more than 2.6 million homes and businesses lack electricity, and some parts are still under water.
Ian has reverted to hurricane status after being downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center, and is now headed toward South Carolina.

Hurricane Ian, according to US President Joe Biden, maybe the deadliest hurricane in Florida history.

Speaking at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters, he said the preliminary reports point to a large death toll.

According to an official from Charlotte County, ten deaths have been reported there.

In Florida, more than 2.6 million homes and businesses lack electricity, and some parts are still under water.

To reach those who are trapped in their homes, emergency personnel must see through fallen trees.

On Wednesday, the hurricane made landfall close to Fort Myers, bringing heavy flooding and powerful winds

