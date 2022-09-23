Iran is coping with its worst challenge in years

The 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested for allegedly breaking hijab (headscarf) standards died in police detention, sparking widespread protests across the country.

This is the most significant challenge Iran’s leadership has faced in recent years.

It has happened at a time when Iranians are most irate.

Mahsa Amini’s family and a large number of Iranians believe she died as a result of being beaten, despite the fact that the authorities claim she passed away due to underlying health issues.

If they don’t take immediate action, the protesters claim, they might suffer the same fate.

Iran's youthful and vibrant populace is feeling despondent due to institutionalized corruption among the country's political elite, growing poverty brought on by inflation of more than 50%, the standstill in nuclear negotiations, and a lack of social and political freedom.

By June 2021, at least 25 million Iranians, according to the Social Security Organization Research Institute, were living in poverty. This number has since increased.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has had protests before, therefore this is not the first instance. However, many onlookers think they are unique in some way. This is, above all, a woman’s protest.

