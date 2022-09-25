Iran protests: Raisi will “act forcefully” with huge unrest

After more than a week of anti-government protests, Iran’s president has pledged to retaliate against the demonstrators.

After more than a week of anti-government protests, Iran’s president has pledged to retaliate against the demonstrators.

The protests, which have now expanded to the majority of Iran’s 31 provinces, will be “handled forcefully,” according to President Ebrahim Raisi.

Authorities report that 35 people have died since protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

There are still fights in various cities.

Ms. Amini was held for allegedly violating the prohibition against wearing a headscarf. She reportedly had her head struck with a baton and slammed against a police car by the officers. According to the authorities, she experienced “sudden heart failure” and there is no indication of any abuse.

Additionally, his Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has stated that Ms. Amini was not beaten, despite Mr. Raisi’s claims that her death will be examined.

There had been no beating, according to reports from oversight bodies, witness interviews, video reviews, and forensic opinions, he claimed.

Videos that have been making the rounds on social media over the past several days have documented violent upheaval in dozens of towns around the nation, with some showing security personnel firing what seemed to be live fire on protestors in the northwest cities of Piranshahr, Mahabad, and Urmia.

On Saturday, further skirmishes were reported in a number of towns, including the capital Tehran. According to reports, protesters are dispersing rather than gathering in one location.

Additionally, fresh pictures of protesters throwing gasoline bombs at security personnel have surfaced on social media.

The Union of Islamic Iran People’s Party, a reformist organization, has demanded that both the mandatory dress code and “peaceful demonstrations” be permitted.

