Japan will open its doors back up to foreign tourists

After having its borders blocked owing to the Covid epidemic for more than two years, Japan will once again welcome international travellers.

Starting on October 11, visitors won’t require a visa and won’t have to go via a travel agency to enter the nation.

The year before the outbreak, 2019, saw approximately 32 million international visitors arrive in Japan.

Advertisement

After having its borders blocked owing to the Covid epidemic for more than two years, Japan will once again welcome international travellers.

Starting on October 11, visitors won’t require a visa and won’t have to go via a travel agency to enter the nation.

Additionally, the daily arrival cap will be removed.

Around the same time as Taiwan and Hong Kong announced relaxed tourist admission policies, Japan made its announcement.

By the middle of October, Taiwan will stop requiring quarantine for visitors from other countries, while Hong Kong announced on Friday that it would switch from hotel quarantine to stay-at-home quarantine starting on September 26.

The expected increase in tourists will be a welcome boost for the government and small businesses in Japan at a time when the value of the yen has been falling against the US dollar at its slowest rate in six months.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared, “Japan will ease border control measures to be on a level with the US.”

Since June, visitors have been permitted, but they had to take tours.

Additionally, Mr Kishida disclosed a domestic incentive programme for travel that offers reductions on airfare, theme park admission costs, sporting events, and concerts. An 11,000 yen (£69; $77) grant will be available to Japanese citizens and residents.

Similar initiatives have been implemented in other nations’ reopening to entice residents to spend money and boost the economy. But as everywhere else, the rising cost of living has been a major worry for the people.

One of the final Asian superpowers to keep its borders closed over Covid health concerns was the third-largest economy in the world.

Despite having one of the highest immunization rates among the world’s richest countries, it has the lowest death rate overall.

Advertisement

Lockdowns and wearing masks were never required in Japan, but many citizens quickly adapted safety measures.

The year before the outbreak, 2019, saw approximately 32 million international visitors arrive in Japan. Additionally, reports indicated that many overseas visitors had been prevented from coming due to recent travel restrictions.

Also Read