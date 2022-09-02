Joe Biden: Trump philosophy threatens US democracy

President Joe Biden has stated that those who support Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (Maga) agenda pose a threat to democracy.

Kevin McCarthy, a leading Republican, delivered his own speech and claimed that Joe Biden had “severely injured America’s soul.”

Two months out from the midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Washington, rival speeches are being delivered.

The Democratic president spoke from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the site of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

He claimed that he wasn’t absolving the 74 million Americans who supported Mr. Trump in the previous election. He declared, “Maga Republicans are not the majority of Republicans or even all Republicans.

But there’s no denying, Mr. Biden added, “that Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans currently control, motivate, and frighten the Republican party, and it poses a threat to this nation.

Mr. Biden claimed that rather than seeing the crowd that stormed the US Capitol last year as insurrectionists, Trump supporters did.

“For a long time,” he continued, “we told ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it’s not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us.”

In response, Mr. Trump made a statement defending his use of the phrase “Maga” and claimed that his opponent had “threatened America.”

According to a reporter who was present, someone was heard heckling and using a bullhorn throughout Mr. Biden’s remarks.

Mr. Biden spoke to the disturbance twice, the second time saying: “They have the right to act outrageously. It’s a democracy here.”

The president, who ran for office on a platform of bringing the nation together, has recently stepped up his criticism of Mr. Trump’s backers.

Mr. Biden compared “semi-fascism” to what he called “extreme” Republicans last week.

