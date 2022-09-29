Kamala Harris visited the demilitarized zone a day after North fired missiles

A day after the North launched two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, US Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

The UN-sanctioned launch occurs as joint naval drills between the US and South Korea are taking place near the Korean Peninsula.

Song Kim, Pyongyang’s ambassador to the UN, criticized the US and South Korea for their military drills earlier this week, saying they were pushing the peninsula to “the verge of war.”

Soon after arriving in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul, the US representative also had a meeting with Yoon Suk-yeol.

Both denounced Pyongyang’s conduct.

The two leaders criticized Pyongyang’s “provocative nuclear language and ballistic missile tests” in a statement released by the White House, and they “reaffirmed [their] alignment… and goal of the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The vice president “underlined that the United States has committed to safeguarding [South Korea]… and welcomed [they’re] tight co-operation,” the report continued.

These launches are a part of a larger pattern of escalation, with Pyongyang continuing to develop and improve its weapons while Washington fortifies its defenses since denuclearization discussions between the North and the US have long since stagnated.

North Korea has tested more weapons this year than in any other single year, with this week’s launches being the first since early June; the earlier one occurred on Sunday before the naval drills started.

The missiles fired on Wednesday, according to South Korean authorities, were launched between 18:10 and 18:20 local time (09:10 and 09:20 GMT), traveled 360 km (225 miles), and reached a height of 30 km. The launch was also received by the Japanese coast guard.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs issued a statement in which they stated that “North Korea’s provocations will further enhance the South Korean-US deterrent and response capacity, and only increase North Korea’s isolation from the world community.”

Experts suspect the launches are retaliation for the four-day joint naval operations, which are the first to involve a US aircraft carrier since 2017. Washington and Seoul are stepping up their defense of South Korea.

Song Kim, Pyongyang's ambassador to the UN, criticized the US and South Korea for their military drills earlier this week, saying they were pushing the peninsula to "the verge of war." He claimed that the world was "going into a far more perilous era" as a result of the United States "hostile stance" towards North Korea.

The US and South Korea have long defended their joint drills, claiming that they are meant to stabilize the area.

The US and South Korea are concerned by the Communist state’s rising aggressiveness regarding its nuclear arsenal.

