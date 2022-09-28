Las Vegas bombing lifer escapes prison

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort.

Authorities were looking for a 42-year-old convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort.

Governor Steve Sisolak announced late Tuesday that his office had discovered that the prisoner had been missing from the medium-security prison since early Saturday. He then ordered an investigation into what happened.

Sisolak said in a statement, “This is unacceptable.”

Officials didn’t notice Porfirio Duarte-Herrera wasn’t there until Tuesday morning when they did a head count at the Southern Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas.

A statement from the state Department of Corrections said that people were looking for him.

Nicaraguan Duarte-Herrera was found guilty in 2010 of killing a man who was selling hot dogs from a stand by putting a bomb in a coffee cup on top of a parked car at the Luxor hotel-casino.

The bomb went off when someone moved the car.

His co-defendant, Omar Rueda-Denvers, was still in jail on Tuesday, according to the records.

The 47-year-old man from Guatemala is in a different Nevada prison serving a life sentence for murder, attempted murder, explosives, and other crimes.

In the killing of Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, who was the boyfriend of Rueda’s ex-girlfriend, Denver, a Clark County District Court jury decided not to give the death penalty to either of the two men.

Prosecutors said that the attack on the second floor of a parking garage was caused by jealousy. At first, people thought the blast was a terrorist attack on the Strip.

Officials said that Duarte-Herrera was 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighed 135 pounds, and had brown hair and eyes.

Sisolak said that his office had told corrections officials to “conduct and complete a thorough investigation into this event as quickly as possible.”

“This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held responsible,” he stated.

