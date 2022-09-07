Liz Truss: The new prime minister appoints supporters to important cabinet positions

Liz Truss rewarded her core allies with high-level positions in a significant reshuffle.

James Cleverly is appointed foreign secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng is named chancellor, and Priti Patel is replaced as home secretary by Suella Braverman.

The prime minister, chancellor, home secretary, and foreign secretary are the top four “major offices of state,” and for the first time, none of them are held by a white male.

Therese Coffey, one of Ms. Truss’s closest friends, has been named health secretary and deputy prime minister.

Prior to her first Prime Minister’s Questions tonight, her new government will convene.

Rishi Sunak’s supporters will not find any representatives in her full cabinet; instead, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, George Eustice, and Steve Barclay will all take their seats on the opposition benches.

However, Ms. Truss’ press secretary claimed that the changes would “unify” the Conservative Party and named five of her rivals for the position of party leader as having high-level positions: Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat as the security minister, Kemi Badenoch as the trade secretary, Penny Mordaunt as the leader of the Commons, and Nadhim Zahawi as the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

In the meantime, the new PM called President Volodymyr Zelensky to make her first call to a foreign leader, promising to continue the UK’s support for Ukraine.

Ms. Truss was reportedly “delighted” to accept a request to travel to Ukraine, according to No. 10.

Later, she met with US Vice President Joe Biden, with whom she highlighted the significance of a deal between the UK and the EU on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading regulations.

There are a few noteworthy aspects of Liz Truss’ cabinet that stand out.

Those who supported Rishi Sunak have been almost completely exterminated. Michael Ellis, the new attorney general for England and Wales, is the only person I can identify.

Despite how slight the distinction may be, even he will attend cabinet rather than serve as a cabinet minister.

Despite the fact that we are still waiting for nominations to the more junior ranks in government, some Tory MPs are already complaining about the overwhelming presence of Truss campaign supporters at the Truss top table.

The prime minister faces the risk of inciting mutiny in the future with her quest for allegiance and efforts to create a cabinet in her own image.

