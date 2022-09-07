Liz Truss to attend special cabinet meeting after taking oath as UK’s new PM

Britain’s new PM Liz Truss calls a special cabinet meeting before facing questions from lawmakers.

New ministers will be asked to approve a plan to freeze energy prices for the upcoming winter.

Tax reductions and rerouting some health spending to social care may also be on the table.

On her first official day in office, Wednesday, Britain’s new prime minister Liz Truss calls a special cabinet meeting before fielding a barrage of inquiries from lawmakers.

In a morning meeting, Truss will meet her top staff after officially taking over as leader on Tuesday during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland following Boris Johnson’s resignation.

They include the most diverse executive team in British history, with Suella Braverman serving as interior minister, James Cleverly serving as foreign secretary, and Kwasi Kwarteng serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

They must deal with a formidable list of problems, chief among them the worst inflation rates in decades and how to pay for energy prices that are expected to increase by 80% next month and by considerably more in January.

The Bank of England has forecast that the nation will enter a recession later this year.

Truss, who had just barely escaped a torrential downpour, was optimistic as she made her maiden trip as premier into Downing Street.

“I am confident that together we can ride out the storm,” she said.

According to rumours, her new ministers may be asked to approve right away a plan to freeze energy prices for the upcoming winter and potentially longer at a cost of tens of billions of pounds.

Tax reductions and rerouting some health spending to social care may also be on the table, according to reports.

“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment,” Truss promised, while also vowing “action this week” on gas and electricity bills and broader energy policy.

