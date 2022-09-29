PM Liz Truss justifies the mini-budget as ‘urgent action’ in difficult times

Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended the mini-budget from last week.

In a series of radio appearances, Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended the mini-budget from last week. She says that the budget required ‘decisive action,’ which had to be done.

To get the economy rolling, the PM says she is ready to make “controversial and painful decisions.”

Although she acknowledges that growth won’t “come through quickly,” the mini-budget puts the UK on a “better trajectory for the long-term.”

Mark Carney, a former governor of the Bank of England, however, claims that the government is “undercutting” UK financial firms.

After days of market turbulence, the administration is adamant that its proposal to slash taxes and boost borrowing is the best one.

The prime minister added that in order to get the economy rolling, the government was prepared to make “controversial and difficult decisions” in order to safeguard citizens from rising energy prices.

She asserted that she was following the “correct plan” and refuted the claim that the tax cuts only benefited the wealthiest.

In response to worries over pension funds following Friday’s developments, Truss asserted that the Bank of England looks after pensions “quite well.”

The prime minister said that her energy policy will lower overall inflation, which will then lower food costs.

The prime minister stated in relation to fracking that her government would only move forward “where there is local community support.”

