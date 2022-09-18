Power back on at huge nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

At the beginning of the month, a group of nuclear experts from the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) travelled to Zaporizhzhia, the biggest nuclear facility in Europe.

At the beginning of the month, a group of nuclear experts from the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) travelled to Zaporizhzhia, the biggest nuclear facility in Europe.

Following reports of shelling, Ukraine and the international community were more insistent on conducting a safety examination.

Both Russia and Ukraine laid the blame for the facility's shelling in southeast Ukraine on the other. After the IAEA's initial inspection, the organisation declared it would stay put permanently to keep an eye on things.

The IAEA tweeted on Saturday that team members on the ground learned that one of the four main external power lines damaged by shelling had been restored, enabling energy to be obtained directly from the national grid.

The discovery of mass graves in Izyum, farther east in Ukraine, has prompted the EU leadership to demand for the establishment of an international tribunal to try those responsible for war crimes. Numerous dead have been found buried in a woodland on the outskirts of the city, which Ukraine just took control of when Russian soldiers withdrew.

It is said that many of them are civilians, including women and children. Apparently, war crimes have been committed, according to Ukraine. The Czech Republic, which now holds the rotating EU chair, said such assaults against the civilian population are “unthinkable and repugnant” in the twenty-first century.

