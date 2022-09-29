Prince Andrew’s request for royal comeback is not granted

Demands for Prince Andrew’s regal comeback are causing the royals to “rip their hair out.”

Cameron Walker predicts that Duke of York will have to make way for Charles and his family in the monarchy.

People in the royal circles had been truly ripping their hair out.

Prince Andrew’s request for a royal comeback is not granted.

Cameron Walker, a royal scholar, predicts that the Duke of York will have to make way for Charles and his family in the monarchy.

Mr. Walker added to host Pandora Forsyth: “I don’t believe he will make a triumphant entrance back into the Royal Family as a working member.

“I believe that would be strongly discouraged.”

Given the “settling out of court in that civil sexual assault action against him, which he categorically rejects,” this would be the situation.

Prince Andrew’s future was also mentioned by Mr. Walker “He will likely lead a quiet life away from the spotlight, in my opinion.

Senior courtiers will be hoping for that, at least.

Prior to Andrew’s request to return to public life, Richard Palmer, the royal journalist, reported that “people in the royal circles” had been “truly ripping their hair out.”

